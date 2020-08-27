Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Left Menu
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-08-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 04:31 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao said that already the appointment of the Search Committees was over and they are exercising on the appointment of the VCs.

Rao said that there was some delay in the appointment of VCs due to the coronavirus pandemic. He instructed the officials to expedite the process without any further delay. The CM also instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to monitor, supervise and complete the appointment of VCs without any further delay. Rao also held a meeting with several MLAs on the strategy to be adopted in the forthcoming Assembly sessions on September 7.

"The MLAs opined that the issues on behalf of the government to be told to people should be discussed in the House. They also said that there should be a discussion on several public utility programmes. Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Whips Gongadi Sunitha, Rega Kantha Rao, former Minister Laxmareddy, MLAs Bajireddy Goverdhan, Challa Dharma Reddy, Ganesh Gupta, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah participated in the meeting," the release said. (ANI)

