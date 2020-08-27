Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput's father calls for 'murderer' Rhea Chakraborty's arrest

In a fresh turn of events, KK Singh, the father of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday alleged that Rhea Chakraborty is the "murderer" of his son and demanded her arrest by the probe agency.

ANI | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 27-08-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 10:06 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's father calls for 'murderer' Rhea Chakraborty's arrest
KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput's father [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a fresh turn of events, KK Singh, the father of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday alleged that Rhea Chakraborty is the "murderer" of his son and demanded her arrest by the probe agency. "Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant for a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates," he said in a self-made video.

His statement came just a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Chakraborty and others in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB had registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27 which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and 29 which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

According to NCB Director-General of the bureau, Rakesh Asthana, has constituted a team from Delhi and Mumbai under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra which will investigate the case. Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and has sought details of the rule under which she was permitted to do so.

Yesterday, Sandip Shridhar, Rajput's Chartered Accountant, arrived at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house in Santacruz for questioning, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the actor's death case, is staying. A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 3 questioned Shridhar "about the transactions regarding bank accounts of Rajput. The ED has recorded his statement and will question further if required," an official had told ANI.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits after less than three months -memo

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer has left the company, less than three months after he joined the hit short video app, and U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis, according to an internal memo see...

Kenya: Gladys Wanga asks apology from Khalwale for linking her with KEMSA scandal

Kenyas Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga gave Former Senator Boni Khalwale a 7-day ultimatum to compensate or to face risk being sued, according to a news report by Kenyams.co.ke.In a demand letter sent to Khalwale by her lawyers...

Dutch minister discusses rights with Chinese counterpart

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok raised his concerns about human rights in China and the autonomy of Hong Kong during talks Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Blok said in a statement that their discussions showed that the Neth...

Zydus Wellness board approves fund-raising of up to Rs 1,100 cr

FMCG firm Zydus Wellness on Thursday said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,099.98 crore through a combination of issuance of shares to its promoter Zydus Family Trust on a preferential basis and other options. In a regulator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020