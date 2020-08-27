UP: Man found dead at Noida home, suicide suspected
"The man lived with his wife and parents but the cause behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained," a local police official told PTI. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said..PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-08-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 12:33 IST
The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Noida on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The deceased worked at a private firm and lived in Sector 122, under Phase 3 police station limits, according to an official.
The police were alerted about the incident around 8 am by the family of the deceased, the official said. "The man lived with his wife and parents but the cause behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained," a local police official told PTI.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said..
