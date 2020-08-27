Goa health services director tests coronavirus positive

Goa's health services directorDr Jose DSa has tested positive for coronavirus and isadmitted in a private hospital near Panaji, a state healthdepartment official said on Thursday

DSa was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after hecomplained of cough and fever. He later tested positive forCOVID-19, the official said, adding his condition is stable

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat questioned the Goagovernment's preparedness to tackle the pandemic situationafter DSa got admitted in a private hospital and not in astate-run facility.