Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Supreme Court judge Justice A R Lakshmanan dead

Justice A R Lakshmanan, former Judge of the Supreme Court and ex-chairman of the Law Commission of India died following a heart attack at a hospital, his family said on Thursday. Appointed Judge of the Supreme Court on December 20, 2002 he retired on March 22, 2007. Post retirement, he was chairman of the Law Commission (18th Law Commission).

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:25 IST
Former Supreme Court judge Justice A R Lakshmanan dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Copyright: Flickr

Justice A R Lakshmanan, former Judge of the Supreme Court and ex-chairman of the Law Commission of India died following a heart attack at a hospital, his family said on Thursday. He was 78 and he died at a hospital in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday at 11.30 pm and is survived by two sons and two daughters.

"He suffered a heart attack at 11 am on Wednesday and he was rushed to a hospital in Karaikudi where he was stabilized and then admitted to a hospital in Tiruchirappalli where he collapsed before a procedure could be done," Lakshmanan's son, AR L Sundaresan, a designated senior advocate, told P T I. He had been a member, representing TamilNadu, in the Supreme Court-appointed empowered committee on Mullaiperiyar dam.

Justice Lakshmanan Arunachalam's death comes two days after the death of his wife Meenakshi Aachi who passed away on August 24. A native of Devakottai in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, he was born on March 22, 1942, and graduated from the Madras Law College and enrolled as an advocate in 1968 and practiced in writs and criminal matters on the original and appellate sides of the Madras High Court.

He had served as a government pleader, Tamil Nadu government, and had also been a standing counsel to banks before elevation as permanent Judge of the Madras High Court on June 14, 1990. Transferred to the Kerala High Court in 1997, he had also served as Acting Chief Justice there.

He was appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court in 2000 and later served as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2001. Appointed Judge of the Supreme Court on December 20, 2002, he retired on March 22, 2007.

Post-retirement, he was chairman of the Law Commission (18th Law Commission). Justice Lakshmanan was part of a bench that banned smoking in public places.

He permitted "gold cover" for the Sabarimala temple and had ordered that anyone who donates elephant to temples should create a cash endowment for care of the elephant. Also, he had issued a telephonic order to permit a student to write a university exam.

A prolific reader, he has authored several books in Tamil and English including 'Neethiyin Kural (The voice of justice) and 'The Judge Speaks,' a compilation of lectures on various judicial and social issues.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House is mulling options to prevent airline furloughs

The White House is considering whether it can take action to prevent thousands of job losses in the airline industry a month before the election if it cannot reach a deal with Congress on a broader package of additional pandemic relief. Pre...

Death toll due to flash floods in Afghanistan rises to 110

Flash floods that broke out in several provinces of the country in the last 24 hours killed over 110 people and left 150 wounded. The death toll of victims due to the flood in the Parwan province stands at 85 and 110 wounded, according to l...

Saudi public prosecutor orders review of death sentences for three minors

The Saudi public prosecutor has ordered a review of death penalties issued against three individuals who committed crimes as minors, including the nephew of a prominent Shiite cleric whose execution sparked demonstrations in Saudi Arabia an...

AIFC and Football Coaches Australia sign MoU for development of game

The Association of Indian Football Coaches AIFC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Football Coaches Australia FCA to assist each other in development of football in the two countries. According to a statement issued by AIFC, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020