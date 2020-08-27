Puducherry reports 511 more COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

A total of 511 new coronavirus cases and ten deaths were reported here on Thursday, according to the Puducherry health administration.

The total number of reported cases in the Union Territory (UT) stands at 12,434, which includes 7,761 recovered cases and 190 deaths till date.

The Union Territory has 4,483 active cases, while 213 people infected by the virus have been discharged on Wednesday. (ANI)