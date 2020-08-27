Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carbon emissions for 2020 to come down by 8 pc due to lockdown: Env ministry

During a virtual session organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday on 'Paradigm Shift in Business Sustainability – Strategies to Meet the Challenges in the Post COVID-19 scenario', Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said the pandemic has given an opportunity to jump start economies. “The pandemic has given a lot of challenges but it has given the opportunity to jump start the economies, rebuild societies through recovery plans and focus on climate change and environment conservation,” he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:51 IST
Carbon emissions for 2020 to come down by 8 pc due to lockdown: Env ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown across India this year's carbon emissions are predicted to fall by around eight per cent, a senior official of the environment ministry has said. During a virtual session organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday on 'Paradigm Shift in Business Sustainability – Strategies to Meet the Challenges in the Post COVID-19 scenario', Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said the pandemic has given an opportunity to jump start economies.

"The pandemic has given a lot of challenges but it has given the opportunity to jump start the economies, rebuild societies through recovery plans and focus on climate change and environment conservation," he said. Talking about the importance of environment and conservation of natural resources, he also insisted on the importance of bio-diversity. "We need to realize that our life and livelihood revolves around nature and the environment," he said.

"Due to the COVID-19 lockdown across India, carbon emissions are predicted to fall by around eight per cent in 2020," Bajpayee said. He pointed out that "nature" is an essential source of many medicines and industries like construction, agriculture, food and beverages are highly dependent on it. "Such industries require direct extractions of resources from the forest or rely on ecosystem services such as healthy soil, clean water, and a stable climate. Due to many reasons we are losing species and many have gone extinct, that has disrupted the eco-system," he said.

Bajpayee further said the impact of this pandemic is "so complex" that it will continue to be analyzed for years to come. He added that climate change and the pandemic are related to anthropogenic activities. "Due to the pandemic, many businesses need to change their models of sustainability and understand that we all need to take ownership of the future," he said.

Speaking at the session, D K Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry deliberated upon the improvement in the quality of air and water which he described as the "silver lining of the pandemic". "We could see the goodness of nature due to the lockdown and, we can see that nature had taken its course of stabilizing the things," he said. Talking about business sustainability, he said in today's times it's driven towards contribution to the environment and society.

"The environment is pivotal, we owe our duty and responsibility towards it to ensure that we do not pollute or damage it. In these times, many companies are investing their fund in Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) companies. We need to give back to the planet, people, and profit to sustain the environment," he added. J P Gupta, Chairman, Environment Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said environment is a key driving factor for running industries and there is a need to be considerate towards the environment for sustainability and growth. Under the Paris Agreement, India had pledged to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 30-35 per cent by 2030 and create an additional carbon sink of 2.5-3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through additional forest cover by 2030.

Last month Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar had said that India has achieved reduction of 21 per cent in emission intensity of its GDP between 2005 and 2014, thereby achieving its pre-2020 voluntary target..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Manjhi meets Nitish amid speculations of return to NDA

Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid speculations of his talks over seat sharing before joining the ruling NDA. Manjhi paid a visit to Kumar, who is also national p...

Randeep Hooda recovering after leg surgery, says father

Actor Randeep Hooda has undergone a leg surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here and is recuperating, his father Ranbir Hooda said. The actor, who turned 44 on August 20, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, following which he had t...

China arrests at least 10 at sea; HK media say suspects fleeing to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested at least 10 people after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong, the provincial Coast Guard Bureau said in a post on its social media site.Hong Kong media, citing unidentifi...

5 held for running extortion racket from inside Mandoli jail

The Delhi police has busted an extortion racket allegedly being run from the Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi and arrested five men, including the head warden of the prison, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Vik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020