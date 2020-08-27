Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress should target BJP with surgical strikes, not its own Jitin Prasada: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, a key member of 'Group of 23' that has sought an urgent organisational overhaul, on Thursday said it was "unfortunate" that the party was targetting its own member Jitin Prasada when it needed to target the ruling BJP with "surgical strikes".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:12 IST
Congress should target BJP with surgical strikes, not its own Jitin Prasada: Kapil Sibal
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, a key member of 'Group of 23' that has sought an urgent organizational overhaul, on Thursday said it was "unfortunate" that the party was targetting its own member Jitin Prasada when it needed to target the ruling BJP with "surgical strikes". Prasada, a former union minister, was also among the signatories to the letter that sought an active and full-time party president among other changes. He is also a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee, where the 23 letter writers were dissed on Monday on various issues concerning their communication including its timing.

"Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP. Congress needs to target the BJP with surgical strikes instead of wasting its energy by targeting its own," Sibal said on Twitter. Reacting to it, another Congress leader, Manish Tewari who was also a signatory to the letter, tweeted a single word "Prescient" . While Prasada did not make any comment himself, he retweeted the posts of Sibal and Tewari.

The Lakhimpur Kheri District Congress reportedly passed a resolution demanding action against Prasada, a leader from Uttar Pradesh, and has accused his family of being against the Gandhi family. Jitendra Prasada, the father of Jitin Prasada, had also unsuccessfully contested for the post of Congress president against Sonia Gandhi in the past, the District Congress Committee reportedly said. The charge was made days after the Congress Working Committee urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president and bring about organizational changes.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic.

Act of God may result in contraction of economy this fiscal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic....

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary....

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India TTFI wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in b...

Just 24 pc of Indian households have internet facility to access e-education: UNICEF

Just 24 per cent of Indian households have internet connections to access e-education, and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide that is likely to widen the learning gap across high, middle and low-income families, according to a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020