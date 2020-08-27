Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pasteur, Jenner inspired me: Pune vaccine trial volunteer By Sandip Kolhatkar

A 48-year-old doctor who was administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate, says he was inspired by immunology greats Louis Pasteur and Edward Jenner to volunteer for the second phase trial in Pune.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:16 IST
Pasteur, Jenner inspired me: Pune vaccine trial volunteer By Sandip Kolhatkar

A 48-year-old doctor who was administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate, says he was inspired by immunology greats Louis Pasteur and Edward Jenner to volunteer for the second phase trial in Pune. The man, who was administered the vaccine candidate dose on Wednesday, said his vital signs are normal and he has resumed routine work.

"As I work in healthcare sector, I know vaccines have made a huge difference in the quality of human life. When I read the history of vaccination, I got inspired by pioneers Louis Pasteur and Edward Jenner who performed the trials on themselves. They inspired me to volunteer," he told PTI. Louis Pasteur (1822-1895) was a French chemist who proved that germs cause disease, and developed vaccines for anthrax and rabies, while Edward Jenner (1749-1823) was an English doctor and discoverer of vaccination for smallpox.

The volunteer said he had also volunteered 10 years ago for clinical trials for a vaccine against the H1N1 (swine flu) virus. The phase-II clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, started at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday, with two volunteers being administered the Covishield vaccine.

Hospital authorities said the identity of the volunteers cannot be revealed. The doctor said his 21-year-old daughter had also volunteered herself during the trial of a vaccine on cervical cancer in 2014.

"My daughter, who is pursuing a B Tech degree, has volunteered and become eligible for the (Covishield) trial as her reports COVID-19 and antibody came negative," he said. He said he is feeling good that he and his daughter could become a small part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by volunteering for the trial. This is a noble and global effort for mankind, he added.

"Since yesterday, my vital signs are normal and I have started my routine work," he said. He said he has worked as a teacher at the medical college and tried to create an awareness among the medical students about the vaccination trials. "To lead by an example, I volunteered myself for the H1N1 vaccine trial," he said.

The volunteer said as per the ICMR panel norms, he is entitled to get travelling allowance for the hospital visits. "If the volunteer has some health issues during the trial period, the treatment is free," he said.

The second volunteer, a 32-year-old man, who is a PhD holder in statistics and works in a private firm, said he was excited to become a part of the trial. "When I came to know about the trials through social media, I approached the hospital and enrolled myself for the voluntary vaccination trial," said the person, who hails from Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic.

Act of God may result in contraction of economy this fiscal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic....

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary....

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India TTFI wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in b...

Just 24 pc of Indian households have internet facility to access e-education: UNICEF

Just 24 per cent of Indian households have internet connections to access e-education, and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide that is likely to widen the learning gap across high, middle and low-income families, according to a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020