TN govt to decide on banning tourism in Nilgiris: Collector

The Tamil Nadu government will decide on banning tourists visiting Nilgiris district from neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala, district Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursday. Since coronavirus was on the rise, the district has controlled issuing of e-passes which were found misused for tourism purpose, she said.

There were 280 beds in two government hospitals and a school turned into a COVID-19 centre, the Collector. An additional 500 beds would be arranged, she said.

The district administration has asked the government to allow patients be treated at ESI Hospital in nearby Coimbatore, Divya said..