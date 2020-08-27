Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flood situation improves in Uttar Pradesh; 17 districts affected now

Pilibhit and Sant Kabir Nagar are no longer on the list of affected districts, they said. "The flood situation is improving in the state. There are 17 flood-affected districts, where 893 villages are affected, of which 562 are marooned," state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:10 IST
Flood situation improves in Uttar Pradesh; 17 districts affected now

The flood situation in Uttar Pradesh improved on Thursday and the number of districts affected by the deluge came down to 17 from 19 on the previous day, officials said here. Pilibhit and Sant Kabir Nagar are no longer on the list of affected districts, they said.

"The flood situation is improving in the state. There are 17 flood-affected districts, where 893 villages are affected, of which 562 are marooned," state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said. Till Wednesday, 19 districts with 922 villages were affected by the flood.

The affected districts are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kasganj,  Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Shahjananpur and Sitapur. The relief commissioner said the Sharda river at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Rapti river in Shravasti and the Saryu river in Ayodhya and Turtipar in Ballia were flowing above the danger mark.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to monitor water levels of rivers and alert people residing in nearby villages if necessary..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will hold military drills in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey said on Thursday it will hold firing exercises in the eastern Mediterranean on Sept 1-2, the latest in a series of military drills which have fuelled tensions with Greece.The announcement came hours before parliament in Greece is exp...

West Africa tells Mali's junta to install interim government

West Africas leaders have demanded that Malis ruling military junta put in place an interim government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, that would last no longer than one year before democratic elections are held to restor...

Libya's Tripoli government imposes COVID-19 curfew after protests escalate

Libyas Tripoli-based government has announced a 24-hour curfew to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus as it struggles to contain protests over deteriorating living conditions and corruption. The curfew, which took effect on Wednesday n...

VHP demands "harsh punishment" for Bengaluru rioters

Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP General Secretary Milind Parande on Thursday welcomed the Karnataka governments action against rioters involved in the recent violence in the city and demanded harsh punishment for them. Parande, on a visit to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020