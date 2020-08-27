Flood situation improves in Uttar Pradesh; 17 districts affected now
Pilibhit and Sant Kabir Nagar are no longer on the list of affected districts, they said. "The flood situation is improving in the state. There are 17 flood-affected districts, where 893 villages are affected, of which 562 are marooned," state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:10 IST
The flood situation in Uttar Pradesh improved on Thursday and the number of districts affected by the deluge came down to 17 from 19 on the previous day, officials said here. Pilibhit and Sant Kabir Nagar are no longer on the list of affected districts, they said.
"The flood situation is improving in the state. There are 17 flood-affected districts, where 893 villages are affected, of which 562 are marooned," state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said. Till Wednesday, 19 districts with 922 villages were affected by the flood.
The affected districts are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Shahjananpur and Sitapur. The relief commissioner said the Sharda river at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Rapti river in Shravasti and the Saryu river in Ayodhya and Turtipar in Ballia were flowing above the danger mark.
He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to monitor water levels of rivers and alert people residing in nearby villages if necessary..
ALSO READ
13-year-old girl gang-raped in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, police to invoke NSA against accused
13-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; 2 held
Congress slams UP Govt on Lakhimpur Kheri incident, says CM unable to control crimes against women
NHRC issues notice to UP govt and state police chief over alleged gangrape and murder of minor girl in Lakhimpur Kheri.
UP's Lakhimpur Kheri gang-rape case: Congress demands strict action against culprits