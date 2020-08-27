Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 76 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,463 new cases, minister among victims

Senior minister Siddharth Nath Singh too tested positive for the virus and is under home quarantine. There are 52,309 active cases in the state, while a total of 1,52,893 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection, additional chief secretary (information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:19 IST
UP: 76 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,463 new cases, minister among victims

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 76 COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,217, while 5,463 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,08,419. Senior minister Siddharth Nath Singh too tested positive for the virus and is under home quarantine.

There are 52,309 active cases in the state, while a total of 1,52,893 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection, additional chief secretary (information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters here. Of the 76 deaths, the maximum 12 were reported from Lucknow, 10 from Kanpur, four each from Gorakhpur, Saharanpur,  Shahjahanpur, and Unnao among others, a health bulletin issued here said. In the state, the maximum 399 deaths have been reported from Kanpur followed by 323 in Lucknow, 156 in Varanasi, 139 in Prayagraj, 131 in Meerut, 125 in Gorkahpur, 110 in Bareilly and 106 in Agra among others, it said. Among the fresh cases, state capital Lucknow recorded the maximum 792 cases, followed by Allahabad (351), Gorakhpur (232), and Moradabad (146), it said. Of the 52,309 active cases, 26,504 are in home isolation. "In the last 24 hours, 5,463 fresh COVID-19 cases were found," Awasthi said.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to conduct over 50 lakh COVID-19 tests since the outbreak of the virus. On Wednesday, 1,38,378 tests were conducted in the state. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his satisfaction over 50 lakh tests and asked to work on doing two lakh tests per day," he said.   Meanwhile, after testing positive for the virus, Singh requested those who have come in contact with him to get themselves examined. "After preliminary symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report was positive. I am alright but on doctor's advice I have isolated myself in home quarantine," the 56-year-old Cabinet minister said in a tweet in Hindi. "I request those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested," the minister said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colts, Jets won't practice Thursday to focus on social justice

Two NFL teams announced Thursday morning they were canceling practice to use the time instead to invest in social justice change. The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets said their teams would address ways to make a lasting social impact i...

'I looked him in the eyes': Pakistan family watches mosque shooter face justice in New Zealand

Around 3 a.m. each morning this week, Khurshid Alam woke up in his Pakistan home to watch survivors give testimony against the man who shot dead 51 worshippers in New Zealand mosques, including his brother, Naeem, and nephew, Talha.Divided ...

India slams Pak for evading responsibility for Pulwama terror attack

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for evading responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and pointed out that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a key accused in the case, continues to find shelter in that country. External Affairs Min...

Americans 'won't be safe' if Biden wins US presidential election: Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence has warned Americans that violence will spread in their cities if Democrat Joe Biden, a Trojan horse for the radical left, wins the presidential election against Donald Trump in November. Pence, 61, formally acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020