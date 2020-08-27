Yogi orders expeditious actions against corrupt govt officials: ACS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to expedite the action being taken against government employees involved in corruption. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said following the CM's directions, action has been initiated against corrupt officials and up to 31 July this year, 18 public servants have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Organization while taking bribe. During this period, action has been taken against a total of 150 officials and employees involved in corruption.

The erring officials include 33 police personnel and 117 from other departments, he added. He said Anti-Corruption Organization if the state is effectively pursuing these cases and working on tip-offs to check corruption by officials.