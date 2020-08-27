HM Amit Shah condoles death of Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the death of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta and said her melodious voice will always mesmerise listeners from different parts of the world. Mahanta died on Thursday at a hospital in Guwahati where she was undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke.

"I am saddened by the death of singer Archana Mahanta. She was one of the most famous folk music artistes of Assam. Her melodious voice will always mesmerise listeners from different parts of the world. In this moment of mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Archana Mahanta. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted in Assamese. Mahanta is survived by her daughter and son Papon, who is a popular playback singer in Bollywood.