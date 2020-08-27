IMD warns of flood-like situation in Odisha, Chhattisgarh after heavy rains in next 24 hours

Heavy rains are likely to occur in parts of Chhattisgarh and Western Odisha during the next 24 hours and may create a flood-like situation in the Mahanadi basin, HR Biswas, Director of the India Meteorological Department in Bhubaneshwar said on Thursday.

"At present, the Hirakud dam is releasing 248,119 cusecs of water per second through 16 gates to control Mohanadi flood," he said.

He further said there was a high risk of flash floods in some areas of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh and areas adjoining the west Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh subdivision. (ANI)