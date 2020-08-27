Man held for stealing money from own house in Mathura
Dilip Kumar Singh had filed an FIR in Raya police station here saying that four unidentified persons entered his house on Tuesday night and looted Rs 4,50,000 cash which belonged to his brother, they said. However, Singh has now allegedly confessed that the money was stolen by him and his associate, the officials said.PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:00 IST
A man has been arrested here for allegedly stealing money from his house and then filing a false report to mislead police, officials said on Thursday. Dilip Kumar Singh had filed an FIR in Raya police station here saying that four unidentified persons entered his house on Tuesday night and looted Rs 4,50,000 cash which belonged to his brother, they said.
However, Singh has now allegedly confessed that the money was stolen by him and his associate, the officials said. Singh told police that he needed the amount to bribe some officials to get a job, they said.
The officials said Rs 1,41,900 of the stolen cash has been recovered and both the accused sent to judicial custody, the officials said..
