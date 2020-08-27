60-yr-old man held for using forged documents to buy cars

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly submitting forged documents to purchase cars on loan and later selling them at higher rates, police said on Thursday. Ravi Kumar Sharma, a resident of Fatehpur Beri, was arrested in a case registered under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) among others at Mangolpuri police station in 2015.

On Tuesday, police had laid a trap to nab his 32-year-old son Nikhil, who is a proclaimed offender, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said. During Nikhil's arrest, police found a swift car parked outside his house. He told them that it belonged to his father Ravi.

After checking records, police found out that the car was procured on loan on the basis of forged documents, the DCP said, adding that Ravi was also arrested by police. Ravi told police during interrogation that in 2012-13, he came in contact with a group of men who purchased cars on loans from various banks on the basis of forged papers and then the vehicles were sold to others at higher rates.