New Maha health dept posts meant for urban areas: Tope

Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that the state government's move of creating new posts in the department is aimed at improving the efficiency of various health schemes in urban areas.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:05 IST
New Maha health dept posts meant for urban areas: Tope

Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that the state government's move of creating new posts in the department is aimed at improving the efficiency of various health schemes in urban areas. The state cabinet on Wednesday approved creation of new posts, including one health director, two deputy directors and four assistant directors.

"There are 27 municipal corporations and 241 municipal councils in the state. More number of people live in urban areas nowadays than in rural areas," the Health Minister said in a statement. "Various preventive programmes under the national health missions as well as vaccination from time-to-time have a better reach-out percentage in rural areas as compared to urban areas," he said.

"The percentage of currently implemented programmes is over 90 per cent in rural areas as against the 60-70 per cent in urban areas. We need to fill this gap," Tope added. According to the minister, the state health department moved the proposal of new posts as 60-70 per cent of the total nuber of COVID-19 cases were from urban areas.

"Those who occupy the new posts have the responsibility of establishing a dialogue with the civic bodies, encouraging and assisting them in achieving the set targets," Tope said..

