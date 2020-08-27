Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Girl raped, accused held after gunfight

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and the accused arrested after a gunfight with police personnel, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place under the Ecotech 3 police station area on Tuesday afternoon after which an FIR was lodged, and the accused was identified and nabbed on Wednesday, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:24 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar: Girl raped, accused held after gunfight

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and the accused arrested after a gunfight with police personnel, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place under the Ecotech 3 police station area on Tuesday afternoon after which an FIR was lodged, and the accused was identified and nabbed on Wednesday, the officials said. "The case was challenging as the accused was wearing a face mask at the time of the crime and there was no eyewitness of the incident. The victim too had seen the accused for the first time. Police teams swung into action and the accused was identified," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said. "When a police team reached the location of the accused, he tried to run away from the spot. He also opened fire on the team in his bid to escape but was overpowered and caught," Shukla said. The officer said she met the minor girl, whose parents are daily wage earners. She was in a stable condition and getting adequate medical care. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, Shukla added. Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested five other men allegedly involved in separate cases of rape, sodomy and rape attempt on minors in the district. In Greater Noida's Badalpur area, a 15-year-old girl who had gone out of the village for some work met three men, all aged around 20, who told her that they would drop her home. However, they took her to a desolate spot and one of them raped her. The incident took place on Tuesday evening. "Two of the accused were arrested on Wednesday and the third person involved in the case was held Thursday. The trio – all acquaintances of the girl from her village -- has been sent to jail," a local official told PTI.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on Thursday for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy in the Dankaur area on Sunday,  according to officials.  The accused, booked under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was known to the family of the victim and frequently visited their house, they said. In another case, a 21-year-old worker was arrested on Thursday by Noida's Sector 24 police for alleged attempt to rape a minor on Wednesday. The FIR was lodged last night and the accused, who hails from Moradabad but lives here in Nithari, was held near Morna bus stand, a local policeman said.

He has been booked under IPC 354G (assault with intent to outrage modesty), as well as under the POCSO Act, the official added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI chief hopes for lesser number of debt recast requests from corporates

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said he hopes for lessser number of requests for one-time restructuring of loans from corporates. Earlier this month, RBI allowed one-time restructuring of both corporate and retail loa...

Arteta 'pretty confident' about new deal for Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to signing a new contract after holding talks with the club, manager Mikel Arteta said Thursday. The 31-year-old Aubameyang, who has been Arsenals top scorer for the last two seasons, is ou...

Over 17 lakh admit cards for NEET-JEE downloaded :Govt, says students want exams to be conducted at any cost

The government on Thursday defended its move to go ahead with NEET and JEE exams despite mounting pressure to defer them, saying over two-thirds of candidates have downloaded the admit cards which shows that students want these exams to be ...

Motor racing-F1 champion Hamilton says he will not boycott Belgian GP

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he would not boycott Sundays Belgian Grand Prix after a wave of player protests in the United States against the police shooting of a Black Man forced the postponement of sportin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020