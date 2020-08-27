Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Woman farm labourer raped, beaten; two held

Police have arrested two men for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred at a village in Jalna tehsil on Wednesday, he said. As per the complaint lodged by the victim, she was working on a farm of a tenant farmer, when she was sexually assaulted.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:27 IST
Maha: Woman farm labourer raped, beaten; two held

Police have arrested two men for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred at a village in Jalna tehsil on Wednesday, he said.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, she was working on a farm of a tenant farmer, when she was sexually assaulted. "The tenant farmer and his driver tied the woman with a rope and beat her before raping her," the police official said.

The woman was later admitted to a government hospital, he added. Following their arrest, the accused duo was presented before a local court, which remanded them in seven days of police custody.

"The victim, who was deserted by her husband, lives with her mother. She has three children and works as a farm labourer," the official said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI chief hopes for lesser number of debt recast requests from corporates

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said he hopes for lessser number of requests for one-time restructuring of loans from corporates. Earlier this month, RBI allowed one-time restructuring of both corporate and retail loa...

Arteta 'pretty confident' about new deal for Aubameyang

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to signing a new contract after holding talks with the club, manager Mikel Arteta said Thursday. The 31-year-old Aubameyang, who has been Arsenals top scorer for the last two seasons, is ou...

Over 17 lakh admit cards for NEET-JEE downloaded :Govt, says students want exams to be conducted at any cost

The government on Thursday defended its move to go ahead with NEET and JEE exams despite mounting pressure to defer them, saying over two-thirds of candidates have downloaded the admit cards which shows that students want these exams to be ...

Motor racing-F1 champion Hamilton says he will not boycott Belgian GP

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he would not boycott Sundays Belgian Grand Prix after a wave of player protests in the United States against the police shooting of a Black Man forced the postponement of sportin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020