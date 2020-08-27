Maha: Woman farm labourer raped, beaten; two held

Police have arrested two men for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in Jalna district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred at a village in Jalna tehsil on Wednesday, he said.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, she was working on a farm of a tenant farmer, when she was sexually assaulted. "The tenant farmer and his driver tied the woman with a rope and beat her before raping her," the police official said.

The woman was later admitted to a government hospital, he added. Following their arrest, the accused duo was presented before a local court, which remanded them in seven days of police custody.

"The victim, who was deserted by her husband, lives with her mother. She has three children and works as a farm labourer," the official said..