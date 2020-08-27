Haul of currencies concealed in dress material; 2 held
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:41 IST
Chennai, Aug 27(PTI): Indian and foreign currencies totally valued to be Rs 1.36 crore concealed in dress materials bound for Singapore from the Chennai airport have been seized, Customs said on Thursday. Two persons from the city have been arrested.
They had declared the parcels as sarees, shirts and shawls, the Customs authorities said. Acting on specific inputs, the parcels were checked and the currencies were found in the dress material, they said.
In one box, there were shawls and sarees with US and Singapore dollars, Saudi Arabian Riyals and Swiss Franc, Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary said in a statement. In the other parcel, there were shirts that hid Rs 30 lakh Indian rupees, the statement said.
