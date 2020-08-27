Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA terms as baseless allegation of putting pressure on Delhi govt not to increase COVID-19 tests

A Home Ministry spokesperson said the marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been possible due to enhanced testing and other containment measures. "The allegation raised in the letter of the Health Minister of Delhi Govt dated August 27, 2020, which is addressed to Union Home Secretary, to the effect that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi Govt officers not to increase testing in Delhi is false and baseless," the spokesperson tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:48 IST
MHA terms as baseless allegation of putting pressure on Delhi govt not to increase COVID-19 tests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday termed as baseless the allegation that it is putting pressure on the Delhi government not to increase COVID-19 tests to 40,000 in the national capital. A Home Ministry spokesperson said the marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been possible due to enhanced testing and other containment measures.

"The allegation raised in the letter of the Health Minister of Delhi Govt dated August 27, 2020, which is addressed to Union Home Secretary, to the effect that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi Govt officers not to increase testing in Delhi is false and baseless," the spokesperson tweeted. The Home Ministry said it was after the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the daily tests in Delhi, which were averaging around 4,000 per day till mid June, 2020, went up to around 18-20,000 per day in a calibrated manner.

"As such, any allegation that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi Govt not to increase testing in Delhi is absolutely without any basis," the spokesperson said. The Home Ministry said the letter of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain annexed a note of the officers of the Delhi government and this note made no mention whatsoever of any instruction of the MHA on the matter of increase in testing in Delhi.

The note has only proposed that the views of an expert committee headed by V K Paul may be taken on the proposed enhancement in testing in Delhi, for technical guidance on various issues such as mix of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen, categories of geographical areas and demographics etc, the spokesperson said. Jain in his letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla alleged that the Home Ministry is "intervening and putting pressure on officers of Delhi government", to prevent raising of COVID-19 tests to 40,000 in the city. Jain claimed that the Delhi government has been able to control coronavirus by working on the policy of more and more testing to identify and isolate COVID-19 patients.

"But when some officers told pressure is being applied by the Home Ministry on Delhi officers that testing is not to be increased further in Delhi, I was shocked," Jain wrote to the Union home secretary. In last few days, coronavirus cases have been increasing in Delhi. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with officials and decided to double the current tests from around 20,000 daily to 40,000.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara to show new yoga-based flight safety video in its A321neo, B787-9 aircraft

Vistara from Thursday onwards will introduce a new flight safety video in its A321neo and B787-9 aircraft that will combine necessary safety instructions demonstrated through various Yoga asanas, the airline said. The key objective of the v...

Cong appoints Gaurav Gogoi as deputy leader, Ravneet Bittu as whip in Lok Sabha

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the partys deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu as its whip in the Lower House of Parliament on Thursday. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the oppo...

South Africa cricket body fires CEO for 'serious misconduct'

South Africas national cricket body fired its CEO Thursday after an independent investigation found him guilty of serious misconduct. Cricket South Africa didnt provide specific details of Thabang Moroes wrongdoing when it announced it had ...

WHO: broad population COVID-19 testing not always useful

Testing for COVID-19 infections and a fast turnaround for results are critical for controlling the pandemic, but broad-based population tests are not always useful, officials at the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Maria Van Kerk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020