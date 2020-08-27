Left Menu
Intense rainfall activity over central, north and south India for next four days

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala Mahe on August 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:04 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy rainfall over several parts of central and north India for the next four days. The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over east Madhya Pradesh and at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (Maharashtra) and Chhattisgarh on August 28. Heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Telangana for August 28.

For the same day, moderate to severe thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning at isolated places, are also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kilometres per hour are very likely over the southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, the IMD said. The MeT Department said due to heavy rainfall over east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, localised flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas is expected on August 28.

The rains could also lead to occasional reduction in visibility, disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging on roads that could lead to increased travel time, minor damage to kutcha roads, possibility of damage to vulnerable structures, localised mudslides and damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation. On August 29, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Konkan, Goa. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Rajasthan, the ghat areas of central Maharashtra.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and interior Karnataka. For August 30, there is a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over east Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala Mahe on August 31. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

