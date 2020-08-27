Following are the top stories at 9:15 pm. NATION DEL115 LD NEET-JEE Over 17 lakh admit cards for NEET-JEE downloaded :Govt, says students want exams to be conducted at any cost New Delhi: The government on Thursday defended its move to go ahead with NEET and JEE exams despite mounting pressure to defer them, saying over two-thirds of candidates have downloaded the admit cards which shows that students want these exams to be conducted at any cost, and asserted that it won't let the Congress party "spoil" students' future to find relevance.

India best place for defence manufacturing: PM tells foreign players New Delhi: Wooing foreign players to join his push for defence manufacturing in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that producing defence equipment in the country is the best option for them considering the big size of its market and underscored his government's commitment to creating a robust ecosystem for all manufacturers. India slams Pak for continuing to shelter 'first accused' in Pulwama attack case New Delhi: India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for continuing to evade responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and shelter Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, named as the number one accused in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet in the case. Complete disengagement requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on LAC in Ladakh: MEA on Sino-India border row New Delhi: A complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on the respective sides of the Line of Actual Control(LAC), India said on Thursday on the prolonged border row with China.

Cabinet Secretary reviews 10 states/UT with high COVID-19 fatality rate New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 management and response strategy in nine states and one UT which contributed to 89 per cent of deaths due to the infection in the last two weeks, an official statement said. I was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money: Rhea Chakraborty Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide by his family, has opened up about her relationship with the late actor on Thursday, denying that she was "living off" his money.

Intense rainfall activity over central, north and south India for next four days New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy rainfall over several parts of central and north India for the next four days. Renowned folk musician Archana Mahanta dies Guwahati: Noted folk singer Archana Mahanta died on Thursday at a private hospital where she was undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke.

DMK asks Odisha, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala CMs to join forces against NEET, JEE Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday urged the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha to join seven other states and approach the Supreme Court to seek deferment of this year's National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Examination. HC stays insolvency resolution proceedings against Anil Ambani New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday put on hold the insolvency resolution process (IRP) proceedings against Reliance Communications (RCom) Chairman Anil Ambani in relation to recovery of Rs 1,200 crore loans given by SBI to his two firms.

SC says 2004 verdict on sub-classification of SC/STs needs to be reconsidered New Delhi: In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court Thursday ruled that its 2004 verdict holding that states do not have the power to further sub-classify the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for grant of quotas needed to be revisited by a seven or more judges bench. COVID-19 an 'Act of God', economy to contract this fiscal: Sitharaman New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an 'Act of God', and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

States stare at Rs 2.35 lakh cr GST revenue shortfall; Centre gives 2 options to borrow via RBI New Delhi: Amid a chorus by non-NDA ruled states for compensation of GST revenue shortfall, the Centre on Thursday told states that the estimated deficit of Rs 2.35 lakh crore this fiscal year can be made good by borrowing from the market against future tax revenues. Americans 'won't be safe' if Biden wins US presidential election: Pence Washington: US Vice President Mike Pence has warned Americans that violence will spread in their cities if Democrat Joe Biden, a "Trojan horse" for the radical left, wins the presidential election against Donald Trump in November. By Lalit K Jha