With 75,760 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 33,10,235

With 75,760 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative death toll has reached 60,472.

A total of 33,10,235 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country so far, including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra reported 14,718 new cases and 355 deaths today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 7,33,568 including 5,31,563 recoveries and 23,444 deaths. The number of active cases are 1,78,234, as per the Maharashtra Health department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,981 new cases of coronavirus, 5,870 recoveries, and 109 deaths today. The total tally of COVID cases rises to 4,03,242 including 52,364 active cases, 3,43,930 recovered cases, and 6,948 deaths to date, according to the state's Health Department. In Delhi, 22 deaths and 1,840 COVID-19 cases were reported today, taking the total number of cases to 1,67,604 including 13,208 active cases, 1,50,027 recoveries, and 4,369 deaths, as per the Delhi's Health Department.

Kerala reported 2,406 new cases, 2,067 recoveries, and 10 deaths today. There are 22,673 active cases and 43,761 recovered cases so far in the state, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours reported 92 deaths and 10,621 new cases of coronavirus. The total number of COVID19 cases in the state is now 3,93,090 including 94,209 active cases, 2,95,248 recoveries, and 3,633 deaths, as per Andhra Pradesh Health Department.

Karnataka recorded 9,386 new COVID-19 cases, 7,866 discharges, and 141 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 84,987 and death toll to 5,232. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 3,09,792, including 2,19,554 recoveries, according to the state's Health Department. West Bengal reported 2,997 new cases, 3,189 recovered cases and 53 deaths on Thursday. the total number of COVID cases stands at 1,50,772 in the state, including 26,709 active cases, 1,21,046 discharged cases, and 3,017 deaths so far, as per the Department of Health, Government of West Bengal.

In Goa, with 456 new cases detected today, the total case tally rises to 15,483 in the state. The total number of cases includes 3,445 active cases, 11,867 recovered cases and 171 deaths, according to Goa's Health Department. Punjab reported 1,746 new cases today, taking the state's total case tally to 47,836 including 15,608 active cases, 30,972 discharged cases, and 1,256 deaths, the Punjab Government said.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 655 new cases (158 from Jammu and 497 from Kashmir) 528 recoveries and 14 deaths today. The total cases stand at 35,135, including 7,743 active positive cases, 26,721 recoveries, and 671 deaths, according to the Health Department, Government of J-K. In Himachal Pradesh, the total number of COVID-19 cases is now 5,410 including 1,453 active cases, 3,883 recoveries, and 30 deaths, as per Himachal Pradesh Health Department.

Uttarakhand reported 728 new COVID-19 cases today till 8 pm. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 17,277 including 5,215 active cases, 11,775 recoveries, and 228 deaths, according to Uttarakhand Health Department. Manipur reported 140 new cases and 128 recovered cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 5,725 in the state, including 1,743 active cases, 3,957 recovered cases and 25 deaths to date, as per state's Health Department.

In Nagaland, six new cases of COVID-19, 124 recoveries reported today. Recovered patients shall be kept under surveillance, said S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland. (ANI)