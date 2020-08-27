Left Menu
QR code reader installed at CSMT local terminus, 14 stations

It also increased two suburban services on its Harbour line which connects the city with Navi Mumbai. Shalabh Goel, divisional railway manager of CR's Mumbai division, said scanners have been installed at CSMT and other stations to check QR code based e-passes issued to essential and emergency services staff, who are allowed to travel by train during lockdown.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:49 IST
The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday introduced a QR code reader at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and 14 suburban railway stations here. It also increased two suburban services on its Harbour line which connects the city with Navi Mumbai.

Shalabh Goel, divisional railway manager of CR's Mumbai division, said scanners have been installed at CSMT and other stations to check QR code based e-passes issued to essential and emergency services staff, who are allowed to travel by train during lockdown. So far 1.80 lakh out of 3.40 lakh essential and emergency services staff have been issued QR code-based cards and the remaining staff will be issued the cards soon, he said.

The CR has planned to install QR code based automatic gates at CSMT's long distance terminus within 2-3 months, on "pilot basis", he said. "By scanning the QR code printed on tickets or code received on mobiles, the passengers can enter through the flap gates at the station," he said.

To reduce overcrowding on suburban locals during peak hours, the CR has introduced two suburban services -- one each in up and down directions -- on harbour line from Thursday, he said. Suburban train services resumed only for emergency and essential service staff from June. Presently the CR is operating over 350 suburban locals every day.

Goel also said that the railways will come up with a Standard Operating Procedure for local train travel in consultation with the state authorities before the resumption of full-fledged operations of suburban locals in the city. The CR will allow the students appearing for NEET and JEE exams to travel on suburban locals if the state permits them to travel, he said.

The CR has modified 125 coaches into isolation coaches for coronavirus patients by spending upto Rs 13,500 per each coach, but it has not received any demand from the state governments so far, he said. Goel also assured that no station will be skipped when the Harbour line platforms are shifted towards P D'mello Road.

Passenger activists have expressed apprehension that Masjid and Sandhurst Road stations may be dropped due to re- alignment of the line to pave the way for CSMT-Parel additional railway line project..

