Supreme Court refuses to stay income tax proceedings against DK Shivakumar

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay income tax proceedings against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar in connection with a tax avoidance case. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, and also comprising of Justice A S Bopanna, and Justice V Ramasubramanian, said, we are not inclined to stay the Income Tax proceedings against him [Shivakumar].

The bench also granted more time to the Income Tax department to file its detailed reply in connection with the case of undisclosed wealth [assets] discovered in the raid conducted at Shivakumar's premises in 2017. Congress leader and Karnataka Congress Chief, DK Shivakumar, had moved and filed a petition challenging the proceedings on the ground of jurisdiction and sought relief from it. (ANI)