Arunachal govt to initiate talks with Assam to solve boundary dispute: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state government would soon initiate talks with Assam to resolve the boundary dispute with the neighboring state. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference of chief ministers in 2019 had referred to many inter-state boundary disputes involving court litigation and advised to solve the issue mutually.

Responding to a query raised in the assembly during question hour by BJP member Tana Hali Tara, Khandu said that Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Guwahati had also repeated the same request and the state government would soon initiate talks with Assam to resolve the decades-old imbroglio through talks. "The state government had sent a letter to Assam government in 2019 but no response has been received," the chief minister said, adding that the process would be accelerated with the BJP ruling in Arunachal and Assam, both being very good neighbors.

Tara had alleged that Assam forest department in the name of inter-state border dispute have been looting Arunachalees and plundering their cultivated areas. Home Minister Bamang Felix while responding to the question informed that the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court, which has been holding trial as it involves 716-km inter-state area where cultivatable land villages are located.