2016 Jawahar Bagh massacre case: SC refuses to entertain slain officer's wife plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear the plea of Archana Dwivedi, a widow of Mukul Dwivedi, former Superintendent of Police (SP), Mathura, seeking directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete its investigation in two months in the 2016 Jawahar Bagh massacre case of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde refused to entertain the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the Allahabad High Court instead.

SP Dwivedi was one amongst the 30 persons who were killed in the violence which broke out in Mathura in 2016. The plea has sought direction for the constitution of a special team with an adequate number of officers in it, to expeditiously investigate the case.

The plea has said that on March 2, 2017, the Allahabad High Court had directed the CBI to constitute two teams to complete the investigation within two months. "However, 40 months have passed and yet the powerful politicians and top officials of the state have not yet been interrogated," the plea added.

The wife said that under mysterious circumstances her husband was ordered to get the boundary wall of Jawahar Bagh, broken a day prior to the scheduled operation. Suggesting a large criminal conspiracy, she submitted that her husband was asked to go with few policemen, armed with only lathis.

Jawahar Bagh had witnessed a bloody clash between police and followers of Swadheen Bharat Subhash Sena cult leader Ram Vriksha Yadav on June 2, 2016, during a drive to evict squatters from there following the High Court's order. (ANI)