Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM leaders & workers booked for holding meeting in violation of lockdown norms

Those named in the FIR included- Kishanganj district AIMIM chief Isahaque Alam, former Baisi MLA Rukmuddin, party leaders Abu Samad and Mazahrul Hasan- the CO said. AIMIM leaders held a meeting Wednesday near party office in violation of the lockdown imposed in the state as per which any congregation, rally, procession and crowding of place have been banned, he said.

PTI | Kishanganj | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:20 IST
AIMIM leaders & workers booked for holding meeting in violation of lockdown norms

Police registered an FIR against 200 leaders and workers of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi headed All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Thursday for organising a meeting near party office here in violation of Covid lockdown. An FIR, naming four AIMIM leaders and rest unknown, has been lodged on the basis of a written complaint by Circle Officer Samir Kumar, police and sources in the civic adminstration said.

The Circle Officer acted following direction by District Magistrate Aditya Prakash, who took cognizance of the matter after coming to know about it. Those named in the FIR included- Kishanganj district AIMIM chief Isahaque Alam, former Baisi MLA Rukmuddin, party leaders Abu Samad and Mazahrul Hasan- the CO said.

AIMIM leaders held a meeting Wednesday near party office in violation of the lockdown imposed in the state as per which any congregation, rally, procession and crowding of place have been banned, he said. The meeting was organized the previous day where former Baisi MLA Rukmuddin along with his supporters took partys membership.

Police have launched the probe into the matter after lodging the FIR in this regard, he added. AIMIM gained a foothold in Bihar winning minority muslims dominated Kisanganj assembly seat in a bypoll in 2019 end. The party is preparing to contest state polls due in October- November.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moving quickly for resolution of issues in India, US: TikTok

Chinese internet-technology company ByteDance on Thursday said it is moving fast to address issues related to its video-sharing platform TikToks ban in India and the US, amidst reports of its CEO Kevin Mayer resigning due to changes in the ...

AAP says BJP should resign if unable to run municipal corporations, party hits back

Aam Aadmi Party AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Thursday over the poor management of BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations in Delhi. If the BJP is unable to run the MCDs...

Many countries interested to probe COVID-19 origins in China: WHO

Geneva Switzerland, Aug 27 ANISputnik Many countries have expressed their interest in the opportunity to participate in the international mission to China aimed at investigating the origins of coronavirus, Michael Ryan, the executive direct...

SGPC acts against officials over missing copies of Guru Granth Sahib

Apex gurdwara body SGPC on Thursday sacked several of its officials and accepted the resignation of its chief secretary following the disclosure that hundreds of copies of Guru Granth Sahib went missing between 2013 and 2015. The Shiromani ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020