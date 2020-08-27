Dozen motorbikes crushed as tree falls

At least a dozen parked motorbikes were crushed when a huge tree fell on them in Shree Nagar locality here in the small hours of Thursday. Two cars were also damaged, said chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell Santosh Kadam.

But nobody was injured, he added. Kadam also said that a six-storey building in Thakur Pada of Mumbra area tilted on Thursday afternoon and was declared dangerous.

The 12-year-old building housed eight families but luckily its occupants had been evacuated last night..