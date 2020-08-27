Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED files prosecution complaint against Brajesh Thakur under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Brajesh Thakur, his family members, and others before Special Judge (PMLA) here in a case relating to misappropriation of government funds.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:30 IST
ED files prosecution complaint against Brajesh Thakur under PMLA
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Brajesh Thakur, his family members, and others before Special Judge (PMLA) here in a case relating to misappropriation of government funds. Brajesh Thakur is a convict in the Muzaffarpur children's home rape case.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a Prosecution Complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Brajesh Thakur, his family members and others before the Hon'ble Special Judge (PMLA), Patna in a case relating to misappropriation of government funds," said a press statement. The Prosecution Complaint was filed with a prayer for awarding punishment to the accused for committing offence of money laundering and confiscation of the attached assets worth Rs 8.8 crores in the form of movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members and others, the press statement read.

It said ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of PMLA on the basis of two FIRs registered by Mahila Police Station, Muzaffarpur and an FIR lodged by CBI, SCB, Patna against Brajesh Thakur and others under Section 420, 467 & 120B of IPC for misappropriating the funds/ grant-in-aid received from government and other agencies in the name of NGO Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti and its sister NGOs. According to the statement, accused Brajesh Thakur was the de facto owner, who in connivance with others misappropriated the fund/ grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs 7.57 Crores.

"Investigation under PMLA revealed that Thakur and others diverted/siphoned off the funds/grant-in-aid received for the welfare of girl children and others and used the funds for his personal gain by acquiring huge movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members viz. Kumari Asha, Rahul Anand, Manorama Devi, and others for acquiring huge movable and immovable properties including payment of fees for his younger son Mehul Anand's medical education," the press statement read. It further said, earlier a Provisional Attachment Order dated 13.03.2019 was issued attaching assets worth Rs 7.3 crores which has been confirmed by the Ld. Adjudicating Authority under PMLA. Recently another Provisional Attachment Order dated 07.08.2020 was also issued attaching assets amounting to Rs. 1.5 crores.

Now a Prosecution Complaint has been filed by ED against the accused Brajesh Thakur and others before Hon'ble Special Judge (PMLA). Further investigation is under progress, it added. On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted before the Delhi High Court that Brijesh Thakur, who is serving his sentence in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, was convicted on account of commission of heinous offences where he systematically sexually, physically, socially and mentally abused minor girls.

The CBI, in its response submitted before the High Court on Brijesh Thakur's appeal challenging the trial court order convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment in the case, also submitted that he misused government grants received at Balika Grih in Muzaffarpur. "The trial court has found him guilty on many counts as mentioned in the judgment and has rightly sentenced him to imprisonment for life and imposed fine which is to be paid/used for rehabilitation of victim girls against whom he has committed heinous offences as mentioned in the judgment," the CBI had submitted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the worlds two largest economies, with the U.S. defence chief vowing not to cede an inch in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers lives. Both ...

Yemeni official says clashes in port city killed 5 fighters

Renewed clashes between forces loyal to Yemens internationally recognised government and their rivals, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, left five fighters dead in the strategic port city of Hodeida, an official said. The senior security offic...

BJP Gorakhpur MLA gets notice for social media posts ‘maligning’ party image

Gorakhpurs BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal was on Thursday served a show cause notice by the party over his social media posts maligning the image of the party and government and sought his reply within seven days. The notice was issued by ...

Assam Cabinet approves Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved insurance coverage to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while on duty. A meeting of the the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020