2 succumb to injuries after Mushra Building toilet collapses in Mumbai
A 12-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman succumbed to their injuries at the JJ hospital in Mumbai after a part of a toilet of the Mishra Building in Baikulla on Thursday collapsed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:59 IST
A 12-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman succumbed to their injuries at the JJ hospital in Mumbai after a part of a toilet of the Mishra Building in Baikulla on Thursday collapsed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.
"Around 1 pm today afternoon, a part of a toilet in the Mishra Building collapsed near the Ayesha Hotel in the Byculla area. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, the police, an ambulance and ward staff were mobilized," the BMC said.
As per Dr Nahira, Resident Medical Officer of the JJ Hospital, two victims of the collapse, 12-year-old Aliya Riyasat Kureshi and 70-year-old Noor Kureshi succumbed to their injuries around 4:45 pm in the hospital later in the day. (ANI)
ALSO READ
No human pyramids in Mumbai's 'Lord Krishna' festival due to coronavirus
Rajput case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Bihar Govt file written submissions in SC on her plea seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai.
SP Vinay Tiwari was virtually 'detained' in name of quarantine in Mumbai: Bihar Police to SC
Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai; IMD predicts more showers
Virgin Atlantic to resume flights from London to Delhi, Mumbai from Sept 2