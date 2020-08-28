COVID-19: NHRC writes to prison heads, seeks details about medical infrastructure

The NHRC has written to heads of prisons in various states and union territories asking them to provide details about medical infrastructure and best practices followed by them with respect to COVID-19 management, officials said. The rights panel has sent them a six-point questionnaire on the condition of prisons, they said.

"The NHRC has written to DGs and IGs of prisons of all states and UTs to apprise the commission of medical infrastructure and best practices followed there in connection with COVID-19 pandemic and how to tackle the situation," an official said. Responses are expected by August 31, he added.

Last week, the NHRC had decided that jailed poet and activist Varavara Rao's medical report, sent by the Maharashtra government in response to its notices, will be examined by domain experts on its panel. Rao, a Telugu poet and intellectual, is lodged in Maharashtra's Taloja jail for about two years, the NHRC said in a statement. He had tested positive for COVID-19.