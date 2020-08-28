Rivers in spate after heavy rains in Udhampur

Rivers in Udhampur district are overflowing as the region has been receiving heavy rainfall in the past few days. Incessant rainfall has created havoc in various panchayats and blocks of Udhampur such as Ghordi block and Ritti panchayat.

"I urge people not to venture near the rivers and stay indoors. We do not know when will the water level will go down. The region has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past two-three days," said Girdhari Lal Padha, Sarpanch Ritti panchayat. Continuous rain has also affected the Jammu region. Residents of the area complain that due to torrential rains, the prices of the vegetable have gone up causing them hardship.

"We are facing a problem. The prices of all the vegetables have increased. We do not know what to do," said a local resident.