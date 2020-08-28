Three held for circulating fake currency notes in Vijayawada
Three members of a gang were arrested for allegedly circulating fake currency notes in Vijayawada, the police informed.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 11:38 IST
The accused were nabbed while they were trying to give fake notes to a local pan shop owner on Thursday, the police said.
A colour printer and fake notes worth Rs 3,200 were recovered from the accused, the police added. (ANI)
