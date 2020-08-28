Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit seizes gold worth over 25 lakhs

The Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has seized around 524.58 grams of gold valued at Rs 25.97 lakhs and arrested one person, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala on Friday. "Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram has seized 524.58 grams of gold valued at Rs 25.97 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside an electric juicer. One passenger arrested," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala.

Further investigation into the case is underway. Earlier on Thursday, the Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Kerala's Palakkad seized over three kilograms of smuggled gold bars and ornaments worth Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakhs in cash. (ANI)