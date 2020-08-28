Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines can put people on 'no fly list' for not wearing masks

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked the airlines to put on a no-fly list those air passengers who are not prepared to wear masks during flight and violate the set COVID-19 pandemic standard operating procedure (SOP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:19 IST
Airlines can put people on 'no fly list' for not wearing masks
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked the airlines to put on a no-fly list those air passengers who are not prepared to wear masks during flight and violate the set COVID-19 pandemic standard operating procedure (SOP).

The aviation watchdog DGCA has asked the airlines: "If passengers are not wearing masks during the flight and violate the Set COVID pandemic put on No-fly list after an airline Assessment." Further, the DGCA gave a clarification on using face masks on board.

"Regarding facemask during air travel. All passengers can remove facemask only for genuine or legitimate reasons, like drinking water and having food. If the cabin crew or flight commander finds that an air passenger does not intentionally wear a face mask and poses a threat to other passengers, such 'reckless' air passengers will be put on the no-fly list," a DGCA official said. On May 25, the Government of India (GoI) had decided to resume flight services partially with restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 after almost three months of lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Daylong Punjab Assembly session begins under COVID-19 shadow

The Punjab Assembly, which met under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic here on Friday, paid tributes to the soldiers killed in Ladakhs Galwan valley, the COVID warriors and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior. The&#160;12th session of the 15t...

Channel Seven threatens to terminate contract with Cricket Australia

Cash-strapped Cricket Australia may plunge into further financial crisis with Channel Seven threatening to terminate its contract worth USD 450 million over its allegedly poor handling of the domestic and international calender for the 2020...

Cloud4C announces strategic investment in Shell ITES - An RPA Company

Hyderabad Telangana India Aug 28 ANIPRNewswire Cloud4C, Worlds leading Cloud Managed Services Provider with presence in 26 countries and 52 locations globally has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Shell ITES Solutions Pvt Ltd...

CPI(M) targets govt over 'Act of God' remark on GST revenue shortfall

The CPIM on Friday hit out at the government over the shortfall in GST revenues and claimed it was blaming the heavens after its cronyism, incompetence and callousness destroyed the economy. The Centre on Thursday placed before the GST Coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020