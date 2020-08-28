Airlines can put people on 'no fly list' for not wearing masks

By Ashoke Raj India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked the airlines to put on a no-fly list those air passengers who are not prepared to wear masks during flight and violate the set COVID-19 pandemic standard operating procedure (SOP).

The aviation watchdog DGCA has asked the airlines: "If passengers are not wearing masks during the flight and violate the Set COVID pandemic put on No-fly list after an airline Assessment." Further, the DGCA gave a clarification on using face masks on board.

"Regarding facemask during air travel. All passengers can remove facemask only for genuine or legitimate reasons, like drinking water and having food. If the cabin crew or flight commander finds that an air passenger does not intentionally wear a face mask and poses a threat to other passengers, such 'reckless' air passengers will be put on the no-fly list," a DGCA official said. On May 25, the Government of India (GoI) had decided to resume flight services partially with restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 after almost three months of lockdown. (ANI)