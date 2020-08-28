Left Menu
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Balakote sector of Poonch district on Friday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan at 11:30 am by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)

