Unused spaces at Kolkata's tram depots to be let out for commercial purposes

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has embarked on a plan to rent out unused spaces at its tram depots across the city to augment income, which has dwindled over the past few months due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, a senior official said here on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:16 IST
The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has embarked on a plan to rent out unused spaces at its tram depots across the city to augment income, which has dwindled over the past few months due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, a senior official said here on Friday. The corporation has invited expressions of interest from banks, financial institutions, departmental stores, restaurants, malls, showrooms and others for letting out spaces for commercial purposes at its seven tram depots, most of which have sprawling compounds.

"The idea is to augment the non-traffic revenue; the rooms or spaces are lying unused and rental income will help generate earnings. The spaces being let out are situated at tram depots of Tollygunge, Gariahat, Nonapukur, Ballygunge terminus, Garia, Behala and Shimultala substation buildings -- all conveniently located," the official said. The available space will be let out initially for a period of nine years, he said, adding that the last date for submission of expression of interest is September 4.

Income from ticket sales, which is the main source of revenue for the state transport undertaking (STU), has dwindled owing to curbs on passenger load, while fuel prices have increased significantly. As such, the STU, which runs bus, trams and ferry services in the metropolis and in the neighbouring districts, has been looking for alternative sources of income, the official added.

