Eklavya Model Residential School teacher selected for National Award to Teachers 2020

For the first time, a teacher of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) established under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been selected for the National Award to Teachers (NAT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, a teacher of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) established under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been selected for the National Award to Teachers (NAT). Sudha Painuli, a vice-principal of EMRS-Kalsi, Dehradun, Uttarakhand was selected for the award, according to a release by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

She made it to the list of 47 outstanding teachers selected after a three-stage rigorous online transparent process.Union Ministry of Education (formerly Ministry of Human Resource Development), Department of School Education & Literacy constituted an independent jury at the national level to bestow the NAT 2020. "This year's National Award to Teachers 2020 holds special significance for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) established under Ministry of Tribal Affairs as it witnessed its first NAT Awardee, Ms. Sudha Painuli, Vice Principal, EMRS-Kalsi, Dehradun, Uttarakhand since its establishment," read a release by the ministry.

Painuli undertook innovative initiatives of Eklavya Birthday Garden, Theatre in Education, Eklavya Tribal Museum and Skill Development Workshops. "Her steadfast achievement institutes the efforts of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs made in the right direction creating a fine balance between academic education and all-round development of the tribal students," read the release.

Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda congratulated Painuli for the achievement. "In reality, it is a huge achievement for EMRS. In the history of Eklavya, it is the first time an EMRS teacher, Smt. Sudha Painuli has been selected for National Award. Her achievement is a testament of Government's efforts to provide quality education to tribal students.This achievement will motivate the entire EMRS teacher fraternity to showcase their excellence in the education field," he said.

According to the ministry, EMRS started in 1997-98 to impart quality education to ST children in remote areas in order to enable them to avail of opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors. Across the country, as per census 2011 figures, there are 564 such sub-districts out of which there is an EMRS in 102 sub-districts. In its continuous journey of expansion, 462 new schools have to be opened by 2022.

As per revised 2018 EMRS Scheme, every block with more than 50 per cent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons, will have an Eklavya Model Residential School by 2022. These schools will be on par with Navodaya Vidyalayas and will have special facilities for preserving local art and culture besides providing training in sports and skill development. (ANI)

