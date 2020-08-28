Left Menu
Punjab Assembly pays tributes to freedom fighters, soldiers killed in Galwan clash, COVID warriors

Punjab Assembly on Friday paid tributes to 28 eminent personalities, including freedom fighters, soldiers killed in Galwan valley clash, political personalities besides unsung COVID warriors, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly, according to a release by Chief Minister's Office, Punjab.

Visual from Punjab Assembly.. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Assembly on Friday paid tributes to 28 eminent personalities, including freedom fighters, soldiers killed in Galwan valley clash, political personalities besides unsung COVID warriors, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly, according to a release by Chief Minister's Office, Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday led the Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute during the inaugural sitting of a one-day session.

The House paid respects to Ex-MP Gurdas Singh Badal, Harminder Kaur (mother of Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal), Ex MLA Chatin Singh Samao, Ex State Minister Hari Singh Zira and Justice (Retd.) Satpal Bangar. On the request of Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the frontline COVID warriors, who had sacrificed their lives combating the pandemic while going beyond the call of their duty, were also added in the list.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references. Meanwhile, Speaker Rana Kanwar Pal Singh proposed that homage be paid to all those members who had passed away since the previous session.

After the obituary references to the departed souls, he passed a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families. The resolution was passed by voice vote.

