Man missing from Bihar found dead in Greater Noida
A 24-year-old man suffering from mental health issues and missing from his home in Bihar was found dead under a metro station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday, police said.PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:03 IST
A 24-year-old man suffering from mental health issues and missing from his home in Bihar was found dead under a metro station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday, police said. Dilip Malla was found in an "unconscious state" under the Pari Chowk metro station around 8 am by some locals, who then alerted the nearby police post officials.
"He was then rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," SHO of the local Knowledge Park police station Varun Panwar said. When checked by officials, a paper note was found in one of the pockets of his clothes with a phone number mentioned on it, and it turned out to be the phone number of his family, he added.
The family confirmed the man's identity, Panwar said. "Malla belonged to Darbhanga district in Bihar and had left home five months ago without informing anyone. The family said the man had mental health issues and that the police's call was the first time in five months through which they got to know something about him," he said.
The SHO added that there was no mark of injury on the body, which has been sent for an autopsy and further proceedings were underway..
