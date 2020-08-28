Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carcass of elephant found in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district

Days after an elephant was found dead in Jalpaiguri district, carcass of an adult pachyderm was found near a paddy field in the district on Friday, a forest official said. The exact cause would be known only after autopsy, the official said. On August 17, an adult elephant was found dead at Binnaguri in Jalpaiguri district.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:14 IST
Carcass of elephant found in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district

Days after an elephant was found dead in Jalpaiguri district, carcass of an adult pachyderm was found near a paddy field in the district on Friday, a forest official said. Villagers saw the carcass in Dudumari Pari Line area of Banarhat in the morning hours and informed forest officials.

Forest Ranger Subhasis Roy said, electrocution could be a reason behind the death but it was yet to be confirmed. The exact cause would be known only after autopsy, the official said.

On August 17, an adult elephant was found dead at Binnaguri in Jalpaiguri district. Nine elephants have been found dead in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts since mid-June, forest department sources said.

Four of the nine deaths were caused due to electrocution..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police exempt cyclists from wearing face masks in Paris

Cyclists and people taking exercise in Paris will be exempt from a new requirement to wear masks outdoors to combat a surge in coronavirus infections, police said on Friday.The citys police department said officers would issue verbal warnin...

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana; kills 6 and causes widespread destruction in US state

One of the most powerful storms to ever hit the US, Hurricane Laura made has landfall in Louisiana, bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding that killed at least six people and left a trail of destruction across t...

New Zealand investigating stock market cyber attacks

New Zealands government and its foreign spy agency are getting involved after cyber attacks disrupted trading on the nations stock market several times this week. The attacks have affected the private company NZX which hosts the market, hal...

Trump has shown a reckless disregard for the wellbeing of American people: Kamala Harris

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Partys vice-presidential candidate, has blasted President Donald Trump for failing to protect the American people from the deadly coronavirus pandemic by being fixated on the stock market ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020