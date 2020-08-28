Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total COVID-19 tests near peak of 4 cr; over 1 cr samples tested in past 2 weeks

India has tested more than 9 lakh samples for the detection of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day, keeping a sharp focus on the 'test, track and treat' strategy of the Union Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:56 IST
Total COVID-19 tests near peak of 4 cr; over 1 cr samples tested in past 2 weeks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 have reached 3,94,77,848 in the country, and more than one crore samples have been tested in the past two weeks, the Union Health Ministry said, highlighting that the Tests Per Million have increased to 28,607. India has tested more than 9 lakh samples for the detection of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day, keeping a sharp focus on the 'test, track and treat' strategy of the Union Government. India has already created a capacity of doing 10 lakh tests per day. A total of 9,01,338 samples were tested in a span of 24 hours on Thursday taking the cumulative tests to 3,94,77,848 so far. "More than 1 crore samples have been tested for COVID in the past two weeks," the ministry said

"The Tests Per Million too have seen a sharp surge to 28,607. It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases can be identified at an early stage, their close contacts promptly tracked and isolated as well as timely and effective treatment can be ensured," the ministry underlined

The graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1,564 labs in the country; 998 labs in the government sector and 566 private labs. A record single day spike of 77,266 infections in a day, pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 33,87,500, while the death-toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. PTI PLB AARAAR

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pilgrimage to Harmukh Gangbal lake shrine performed in Kashmir amid COVID curbs

The annual yatra to high-altitude Harmukh Gangbal lake, which Kashmiri Pandits consider as the abode of Lord Shiva, has been performed in Central Kashmir Himalayas amid curtailment due to COVID-19. The yatra started from Naranag on August 2...

Congress holds protests against Centre's decision to conduct NEET-JEE exams in Sept amid COVID-19

The members of Congress party and its student wing National Students Union of India NSUI, on Friday held protests across the country against the Centres decision to conduct JEE and NEET examinations in September and demanded the Centre to p...

COVID-19: Malls and shops to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends in Haryana

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier. The new order, how...

14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue held

The 14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue DPD was held via video conferencing here today. It was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Permanent Secretary Defence, Singapore Mr Chan Heng Kee.Both sides held discussions on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020