Water level at River Subarnarekha in Odisha continues to be 'Severe' : Central Water Commission
River Subarnarekha at Mathani Road Bridge in Baleshwar district of Odisha continues to flow in 'Severe' situation due to heavy rain in the region from the past couple of days, informed Central Water Commission on Friday.ANI | Baleshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:04 IST
River Subarnarekha at Mathani Road Bridge in Baleshwar district of Odisha continues to flow in 'Severe' situation due to heavy rain in the region from the past couple of days, informed Central Water Commission on Friday. Heavy rainfall in Odisha's Bhadrak has resulted in a flood-like situation. Moreover, the water-level of the Baitarani River has also risen amid incessant rains.
People here were seen wading through waist-deep water in the flooded areas. The situation is such that the villagers of Hasnabad were seen using rubber tubes to get around from one place to another. Villagers of Chaturbhujpur and Bhandaripokhari block are moving to a safer place as the water level of Baitarani and other rivers is rising.
The Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has predicted more rainfall accompanied by thundershowers in the district today. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Central Water Commission
- Bhadrak
- Bhubaneswar
- Hasnabad
ALSO READ
Odisha: Nine Urban Health Centres begin COVID-19 testing, seven more to start today
Odisha FC ropes in Steven Dias as assistant coach ahead of ISL 7
Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 1,981 COVID-19 cases, which took tally to 52,653; death toll climbs to 314 with nine more fatalities: Official.
Odisha: Showcause notice to 15 schools for Zero per cent result in plus 2 Science exam
App launched in Odisha to counter misinformation, COVID stigma