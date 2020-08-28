Left Menu
Environment Ministry seeks to be removed from parties on plea to ban animals in circuses; Delhi HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Federation for Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), which has filed a plea seeking to ban the use of animals in circuses, on an application of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change seeking to delete its name from the memo of parties in the matter.

28-08-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Federation for Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), which has filed a plea seeking to ban the use of animals in circuses, on an application of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change seeking to delete its name from the memo of parties in the matter. A division vench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar also asked the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to file the Performing Animals (Registration) (Amendment) Rules 2018 and listed the matter for further hearing on September 29.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and lawyer Ambuj Agrwal appearing for the petitioner FIAPO and said that they will file reply to the application filed by the Environment Ministry. In the application, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sought deletion of its name from the memo of parties, informing the court that the Union of India through its ministry enacted the 'Performing Animal (Registration) Rules, 2001' and after receiving various recommendations and representations from individuals and NGOs, the Ministry accordingly amended the Rules, which were enacted and notified on November 28, 2018, namely 'Performing Animal (Registration)(Amendment) Rules, 2018.

As per notification dated April 4, 2019, the Government of India in exercise of their power as per the (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 allocated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD). In the application, the ministry said that it has no role to play in the present petition.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the FIAPO seeking a ban on the use of animals in circuses. The petition was filed by advocates Ambuj Agrawal and Asmita Singh and FIAPO was represented by noted advocate Dayan Krishnan. FIAPO, in its plea, has sought to rescue animals in circuses due to COVID-19 pandemic and challenging Sections 21 to 27 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to the extent that they permit exhibition and training of animals in/ for/ in relation to circuses acts. (ANI)

