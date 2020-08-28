Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan soldiers violated the ceasefire on Friday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said here

The Indian Army mounted a befitting retaliation, they said

"At about 1130 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote sector," a defence spokesman said.