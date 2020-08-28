Body of BJP-affiliated panch recovered from Shopian

Left Menu
He said the deceased man was identified as Nisar Ahmad Bhat (45), a panch affiliated with the BJP, who was reported missing since August 19 by his family at Panthachowk in the city. Police suspect that Bhat was kidnapped by militants and later killed in Shopian district.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:25 IST
Police on Friday recovered the body of a panch affiliated with the BJP, who was reported missing 10 days ago from Khonmoh area of the city, from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Local residents of village Dangam in Shopian informed the police that a body seemed to be buried inside an orchard at the village, a police official said.

"The body was removed to hospital for legal formalities, including identification purposes," the official said. He said the deceased man was identified as Nisar Ahmad Bhat (45), a panch affiliated with the BJP, who was reported missing since August 19 by his family at Panthachowk in the city.

Police suspect that Bhat was kidnapped by militants and later killed in Shopian district. "We are investigating all possible angles," the official added.

Militants have stepped up attacks on BJP workers, including panchs and sarpanchs, killing at least five people affiliated with the party. A Congress sarpanch was also killed in south Kashmir..

