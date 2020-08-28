Man shot dead inside his shop in Haryana's Yamunanagar

A man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants inside his shop here on Friday, police said. The victim, Raghu Prajapati, was sitting in his shop located on the Jagadhri Workshop road when the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and shot him five times, they said.

Prajapati was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said. Wife of the deceased, Pushp Lata, a former councillor, said some people had been harassing him for the last four-five months.

She claimed that they had reported the matter to the police, but no action was taken. Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal said a case has been registered and further investigations were underway.